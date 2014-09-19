Calendar » Five Wishes Community Workshop

September 19, 2014 from 10:00am - 12:00pm

The Alliance for Living and Dying Well invites the community to come fulfill their Five Wishes and complete their Advance Healthcare Directives. This event will take place at Vista del Monte, 3775 Modoc Road (Main Lounge), from 10 am-12 noon. For more information and registration, please call (805) 845-5314.