Five Wishes Community Workshop
July 6, 2015 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm
The Alliance for Living and Dying Well Santa Barbara presents a free workshop that educates people on how to have the often difficult conversation about how one wishes to die.
The workshop encourages people to think about questions like: Where do I want to spend the last days of my life? Under what conditions do I want to be kept alive and when do I want to be allowed to die?
For more information, contact Susan at the Alliance for Living and Dying Well at 805-845-5314.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: July 6, 2015 3:00pm - 5:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: B’nai B’rith Congregation, 1000 San Antonio Creek Rd
- Website: http://www.allianceforlivinganddyingwell.org