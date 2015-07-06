Calendar » Five Wishes Community Workshop

July 6, 2015 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm

The Alliance for Living and Dying Well Santa Barbara presents a free workshop that educates people on how to have the often difficult conversation about how one wishes to die.

The workshop encourages people to think about questions like: Where do I want to spend the last days of my life? Under what conditions do I want to be kept alive and when do I want to be allowed to die?

For more information, contact Susan at the Alliance for Living and Dying Well at 805-845-5314.