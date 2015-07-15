Five Wishes Community Workshop
July 15, 2015 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm
The Alliance for Living and Dying Well hosts a free workshop that educates people on how to have the often difficult conversation on how one wishes to die.
The workshop encourages people to ask questions like: Where do I want to spend the last days of my life? Under what conditions do I want to be kept alive and when do I want to be allowed to die?
For more info contact Susan at the Alliance for Living and Dying Well, 805-845-5314.
- JZPR Intern
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: analisa.k.vermeulen
- Starts: July 15, 2015 3:00pm - 5:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Garden Court, 1116 De La Vina St.,
- Website: http://www.allianceforlivinganddyingwell.org/calendar.html