Fix It - Healthcare At The Tipping Point
What: Free showing of 40-min documentary, “Fix It – Healthcare at the Tipping Point”
Presented by:
Indivisible-Carpinteria and Healthcare For All – Santa Barbara Chapter
When: Friday, October 13, 2017
6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Carpinteria Woman’s Club
1059 Vallecito Road, Carpinteria
Cost: Free and open to the public
Light refreshments @ 5:45
Info: Peter Conn, 682-5183
Websites: fixithealthcare.com, healthcareforall.org
Facebook: Indivisible Carpinteria
Description:
Come see 40-min documentary revealing the pathway to universal health care and join the discussion! Get your questions answered and get involved!
