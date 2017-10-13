Calendar » Fix It - Healthcare At The Tipping Point

October 13, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

What: Free showing of 40-min documentary, “Fix It – Healthcare at the Tipping Point”

Presented by:

Indivisible-Carpinteria and Healthcare For All – Santa Barbara Chapter

When: Friday, October 13, 2017

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Carpinteria Woman’s Club

1059 Vallecito Road, Carpinteria

Cost: Free and open to the public

Light refreshments @ 5:45

Info: Peter Conn, 682-5183

Websites: fixithealthcare.com, healthcareforall.org

Facebook: Indivisible Carpinteria

Description:

Come see 40-min documentary revealing the pathway to universal health care and join the discussion! Get your questions answered and get involved!