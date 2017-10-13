Friday, March 23 , 2018, 6:31 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Fix It - Healthcare At The Tipping Point

October 13, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

What:              Free showing of 40-min documentary, “Fix It – Healthcare at the Tipping Point”

Presented by:

Indivisible-Carpinteria and Healthcare For All – Santa Barbara Chapter

When:             Friday, October 13, 2017

                        6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Where:            Carpinteria Woman’s Club

                        1059 Vallecito Road, Carpinteria

Cost:                Free and open to the public

                        Light refreshments @ 5:45

Info:                 Peter Conn, 682-5183

                        Websites: fixithealthcare.com, healthcareforall.org

                        Facebook: Indivisible Carpinteria

Description:

                        Come see 40-min documentary revealing the pathway to universal health care and join the discussion!  Get your questions answered and get involved!

 

