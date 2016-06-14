Calendar » Flag Day

June 14, 2016 from 12:00 pm

Come celebrate the birthday of the National Flag on Tuesday, June 14, 12:00 PM at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park. The Stars and Stripes were created by an act of the Continental Congress on June 14, 1777. The Stars and Stripes were first raised in Santa Barbara in 1846 when Commodore Robert Stockton anchored his warship in the Santa Barbara harbor, and raised the Stars and Stripes for the first time in Santa Barbara.