Calendar » FLAMENCO ARTS FESTIVAL 2013

September 28, 2013 from 7:30pm - 10:00pm

Featuring direct from Spain

JESUS CARMONA & COMPANIA

in the U.S. Premiere of Cuna Negra & Blanca

Sept. 28 / 7:30 p.m. / The Granada Theatre

The Flamenco Arts Festival, when founded in 1999, was a groundbreaking endeavor. For over a decade, the Festival has featured unparalleled performances by the world's leading stars and icons of flamenco and has become universally regarded by aficionados of the arts as one of the premier flamenco festivals in the United States.

In its first presentation at the Granada Theatre, a natural architectural background for the celebration of Hispanic culture, the Festival presents Jesús Carmona, former principal dancer of the Ballet Nacional de España, in the production of Cuna Negra y Blanca (Black and White Crib), a study of the extremes of human nature. The American premiere of Cuna Negra y Blanca promises to be a stunning display of Iberian culture, but most importantly, a display of the cultural universality of dance itself.

Visit flamencoarts.org for information on workshops on Sunday, September 29, and other Festival events. For show tickets call the Granada Theatre Box Office at (805) 899-2222.



http://vimeo.com/61143765