FLAMENCO ARTS FESTIVAL 2013

September 29, 2013 from 11:00pm - 3:30pm

FLAMENCO DANCE WORKSHOPS Conducted by Jesus Carmona and Esther Esteban

The Flamenco Arts Festival, when founded in 1999, was a groundbreaking endeavor. For over a decade, the Festival has featured unparalleled performances by the world's leading stars and icons of flamenco and has become universally regarded by aficionados of the arts as one of the premier flamenco festivals in the United States.

On Sunday, September 29, the Festival offers dance workshops for students and professionals. Classes are at the intermediate and advanced level. Register and pay online at www.flamencoarts.org. Tickets range from $35 - $45.

View a video of the featured artist at http://vimeo.com/61143765