Calendar » FLAMENCO ARTS FESTIVAL WORKSHOP FOR KIDS

September 29, 2013 from 11:00pm - 3:30pm

FREE FLAMENCO DANCE WORKSHOP FOR KIDS Conducted by Jesus Carmona

The Flamenco Arts Festival, when founded in 1999, was a groundbreaking endeavor. For over a decade, the Festival has featured unparalleled performances by the world's leading stars and icons of flamenco and has become universally regarded by aficionados of the arts as one of the premier flamenco festivals in the United States.

On Sunday, September 29, the Festival offers a FREE dance class for kids, ages 7 - 12. No dance experience is required. Children will learn the basics of flamenco in a fun one-hour class. You must register online at www.flamencoarts.org to secure a space. Space is limited to 25 participants. View a video of the featured artist at http://vimeo.com/61143765