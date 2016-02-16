Calendar » FLIP! 2016 - Branding Workshop with Marty Neumeier

February 19, 2016 from 9:00am - 12:00pm

AIGA SB and Marty Neumeier present a 2-day brand workshop in Santa Barbara! Learn the essential principles of brand strategy while you build your brand. Early bird registration deadline extended to January 15, 2016.

OVERVIEW

A brand workshop on the edge of the Pacific. Marty Neumeier, bestselling author of The Brand Gap, The Brand Flip and ZAG will lead a two-day workshop in beautiful Santa Barbara, California. You’ll learn the new principles of brand strategy while applying them to your own brand. You’ll leave with a prototype for transformation—a plan to make your business more competitive, more profitable, and better aligned with its true potential.

What to expect: Over the course of two days, you’ll build a Brand Commitment Matrix with the six elements that guide the most successful brands. Then you’ll prototype the key touchpoints that will drive your brand into the marketplace. During the process you’ll benefit from hearing the viewpoints of others in the group, and from seeing how they approach their own challenges.

Is FLIP!2016 for you? The workshop is intended for designers, brand strategists, marketing managers, entrepreneurs, and CEOs who are ready to transform a brand, or build one from scratch. You’ll work on one specific entity—whether it’s a product, service, or company, or new business concep. (Maximum 18 attendees)

APPLICATION: Please note that all attendees must use this application (PDF).

AGENDA:

Day 1

Customer Identity

Company purpose

Customer aims

Strategic onlyness

Tribal mores

Company values

Completed matrix

Day 2

Touchpoint design

Prototyping

Presentations

Full agenda details coming soon.

THE VENUE:

Casa Las Palmas

323 E. Cabrillo Blvd, Santa Barbara, CA.

Casa Las Palmas, located on Santa Barbara’s elegant East Beach, is within easy shuttle distance of major hotels.

Registration fee includes continental breakfast and afternoon snacks.

REGISTRATION:

Early bird rate available til January 15, 2016 or until the 18 spaces are filled.

AIGA Supporter Member and above: $600

Non-Member and AIGA Contributor Member: $900

After January 15:

AIGA Supporter Member and above: $900

Non-Member and AIGA Contributor Member: $1200

Registration closes February 16, 2016.

Cancellation policy:

Full refund for cancellations on or before January 15, 2016.

50% refund for cancellations on or before January 16, 2016.

Regrettably, no refunds for cancellations after January 16, 2016.

SPEAKER: MARTY NEUMEIER:

Marty Neumeier is an author, designer, and business adviser whose mission is to bring the principles and processes of creativity to industry. His series of “whiteboard” books includes The Brand Gap, Zag, and The Designful Company. His latest book is The 46 Rules of Genius.