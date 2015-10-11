Calendar » Flip FabriQue

October 11, 2015 from 3:00pm

This Quebec-based troupe of six acrobats presents the high-spirited production Attrape-moi (Catch Me!). Already lauded for its technical ability and panache, Flip FabriQue’s fast-paced, innovative circus show incorporates hula hoops, juggling and aerialist techniques in a crowd-pleasing cirque sensation for adults and children alike. “The young members of Flip Fabrique claim to be French Canadian, but after watching them perform, you may suspect that they hail from another planet” (The New York Times). (Approx. 70 min.)