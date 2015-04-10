FLORA Art Opening and Reception
Celebrate Spring at FLORA, a living art exhibition opening at the Art From Scrap Gallery on Friday, April 10th, from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. A multimedia exhibit, the work in FLORA is inspired by early spring, new growth, natural cycles, and changing seasons. There will be a variety of art made with fresh plant materials, installations, painting, and assemblage.
Flora features work by Adam Kopras, Albert McCurdy, Judy Nilsen, Pali X Mano, Lori Avery Cummings, Mary Price, Terra Edwards, Jason Summers, and Tara Patrick.
FLORA opens on Friday, April 10, from 6:00-8:00 pm and will hang in the AFS Gallery through May 14, 2015.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Art From Scrap
- Starts: April 10, 2015 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
- Price: free
- Location: Art From Scrap
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/599795246821505/
