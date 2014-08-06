Flower Power Art From Scrap Workshop
Art From Scrap holds art workshops at the AFS Art Center almost every Wednesday during Summer Vacation from 4:00pm to 5:30pm. This is a perfect way to spend a summer afternoon – for Artists of all ages! Check our calendar for these and other programs. Art From Scrap is a program of Explore Ecology.
Children under age 5 must be accompanied by an adult. Cost: $6.00. Art From Scrap Community Art encourages and supports creative exploration for children and adults.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Explore Ecology
- Starts: August 6, 2014 4:00pm - 5:30pm
- Price: $6
- Location: 302 E. Cota Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://www.exploreecology.org/