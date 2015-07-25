Calendar » Flower Power @ the Santa Barbara Public Market

July 25, 2015 from 7:30am - 10:30pm

Summer in Santa Barbara is in full swing, and the Santa Barbara Public Market is celebrating everything in bloom with our first-ever Flower Power, on July 25 and 26! This two-day “festival” will be an floral extravaganza, featuring a Public Market takeover by various local floral & garden designers and vendors set up throughout the entire market, turning the space into a beautiful display of flowers and gardens. Come visit the Public Market and see Peony Flowers, Plants & Gardens, Dalla Vita, Santa Barbara Tower Gardens, S. R. Hogue & Co., and Francis Dawson of Living Walls transform the merchant spaces with the power of flowers! In addition to the floral displays and showcases throughout the market, participating merchants will be offering seasonal specials that are inspired by this floral + garden event… think Orange Blossom Tea Cake from Flagstone Pantry, Honey Lavender ice cream from Rori’s + much more! Don’t miss this floral celebration at the Public Market! Also, there will be a light, fare lunch hosted by Valerie Rice on July 25th at 11am. The lunch will feature fresh ingredients from her personal garden and will be paired with three rose wines. For more information, click here or call 805-770-7702.