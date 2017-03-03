Calendar » Floyd’s Fundraiser

March 3, 2017 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Eling’s Dog Park will be having a fundraiser, "Floyd's Fund", on March 3 from 4-6. This fun event is to raise money for an animal 'abuse awareness and prevention area' in the park. The area was created as a response to the murder of Floyd, -a seven pound local Chihuahua. Supporters can bring a dog and make a 'paw print tile'! The tiles will be part of a mosaic created by local tile artist, Sheryl Wheeler. This mosaic represents our community’s support for animal rights! The paw print tiles will cost $250 and will be used to support the educational area ,and for scholarships for our local dog rescues. Non profits teaching children about kindness to animals and anti-bullying education will have priority.

Interested dog owners can simply attend, or reserve a tile by downloading an application from the Elings Park website. If you can not make it to the event you can reserve a time to make a tile at the Elings Park office, -which will continue on an ongoing basis until we run out of room!

Our event will include a ribbon cutting, an unveiling of both a new ’Floyd’s fountain’ drinking fountain and an original ‘Bud Bottoms’ bronze sculpture of “Floyd”.

In conjunction with Floyd’s fundraiser it will be a “day of action” . Gretchen Lief -from "Daveys Voice" will speak as well as other animal rights activists and a therapist.

Local dog rescues will be holding a silent march for all to join in honor of all abused animals.

This should be a fun event with an important message!