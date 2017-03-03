Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 2:04 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Floyd’s Fundraiser

March 3, 2017 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Eling’s Dog Park will be having a  fundraiser, "Floyd's Fund",  on March 3 from 4-6.  This fun event is to raise money for an animal  'abuse awareness and prevention area' in the park.  The area was created as a response to the murder of Floyd, -a seven pound local Chihuahua.   Supporters can bring a dog and make a 'paw print tile'!   The tiles will be part of a  mosaic created by local tile artist, Sheryl Wheeler.   This mosaic represents our community’s support for animal rights!  The paw print tiles will cost $250 and will be used to support the educational area ,and for scholarships for our local dog rescues. Non profits teaching children about kindness to animals and anti-bullying education will have priority.    

Interested dog owners can simply attend, or reserve a tile by downloading an application from the Elings Park website.  If you can not make it to the  event you can reserve a time to make a tile at the Elings Park office, -which will continue on an ongoing basis until we run out of room!

Our event will include  a ribbon cutting, an unveiling of both a new ’Floyd’s fountain’  drinking fountain and an original ‘Bud Bottoms’ bronze sculpture of “Floyd”.    

In conjunction with Floyd’s fundraiser it will be a “day of action” .    Gretchen Lief -from "Daveys Voice" will speak as well as other animal rights activists and a therapist.  
Local dog rescues will be holding a silent march for all to join in honor of all abused animals.

This should be a fun event with an important message!

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Daveys Voice, Care4Paws, Diane Basehart Foundation
  • Starts: March 3, 2017 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
  • Price: free event
  • Location: Elings Park
  • Website: http://www.elingspark.org/
  • Sponsors: Daveys Voice, Care4Paws, Diane Basehart Foundation
 
 
 