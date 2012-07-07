Calendar » Flying “A” Studio Centennial Celebration

July 7, 2012 from 3:00pm - 6:00pm

On July 7, 2012, the Carsey-Wolf Center honors our local contribution to the legacy of silent cinema at the UCSB Pollock Theater, celebrating the 100th anniversary of Santa Barbara’s Flying “A” Studios with a screening of their original silent films, complete with live piano accompaniment by Michael Mortilla. An audience Q&A will follow the program, along with a wine and cheese reception in the Michael Douglas Lobby.