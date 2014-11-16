Calendar » Flying Karamazov Brothers

November 16, 2014 from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3021 or (805) 893-3535

Award-winning Jugglers and Comedians

Flying Karamazov Brothers

Sun, Nov 16, 3:00 p.m., Campbell Hall

The Flying Karamazov Brothers are soaring into Santa Barbara! Expect the unexpected with these four self-proclaimed eccentric lunatics. Spicing things up with a zany showcase filled with laugh-out-loud comedy, wild theatrics and astonishing juggling feats, these pranksters dance, prance, pun, sing and mesmerize their way through a madcap evening. The New York Times calls their show “fresh, impressive and genuinely funny.” Don’t miss this brilliant and wacky good time! (Approx. 90 min.)