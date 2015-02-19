Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 9:09 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

FOCUS ON: ANTHROPOCENE - JOURNEY OF THE UNIVERSE

February 19, 2015 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

FOCUS ON: ANTHROPOCENE - JOURNEY OF THE UNIVERSE tells an epic story of cosmic, Earth and human transformation from The Big Bang to today.  There will be a post-screening Q&A with Author Mary Evelyn Tucker.

FOCUS ON: ANTHROPOCENE will study a series of films that examine humanity's dominant influence on the climate and the environment. FOCUS ON is sponsored by the Carsey-Wolf Center and the Interdisciplinary Humanities Center (IHC).

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Carsey-Wolf Center, Interdisciplinary Humanities Center (IHC)
  • Starts: February 19, 2015 7:00pm - 10:00pm
  • Price: $5 Students / $10 Community
  • Location: Pollock Theater, UCSB
  • Website: http://www.carseywolf.ucsb.edu/pollock
  • Sponsors: Carsey-Wolf Center, Interdisciplinary Humanities Center (IHC)
 
 
 