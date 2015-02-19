FOCUS ON: ANTHROPOCENE - JOURNEY OF THE UNIVERSE
February 19, 2015 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm
FOCUS ON: ANTHROPOCENE - JOURNEY OF THE UNIVERSE tells an epic story of cosmic, Earth and human transformation from The Big Bang to today. There will be a post-screening Q&A with Author Mary Evelyn Tucker.
FOCUS ON: ANTHROPOCENE will study a series of films that examine humanity's dominant influence on the climate and the environment. FOCUS ON is sponsored by the Carsey-Wolf Center and the Interdisciplinary Humanities Center (IHC).
Event Details
- Price: $5 Students / $10 Community
- Location: Pollock Theater, UCSB
- Website: http://www.carseywolf.ucsb.edu/pollock
