Calendar » FOCUS ON: ANTHROPOCENE - JOURNEY OF THE UNIVERSE

February 19, 2015 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

FOCUS ON: ANTHROPOCENE - JOURNEY OF THE UNIVERSE tells an epic story of cosmic, Earth and human transformation from The Big Bang to today. There will be a post-screening Q&A with Author Mary Evelyn Tucker.

FOCUS ON: ANTHROPOCENE will study a series of films that examine humanity's dominant influence on the climate and the environment. FOCUS ON is sponsored by the Carsey-Wolf Center and the Interdisciplinary Humanities Center (IHC).