FOCUS ON: ANTHROPOCENE - RACING EXTINCTION
March 12, 2015 from 7 - 10:00pm
FOCUS ON: ANTHROPOCENE - RACING EXTINCTION shows an unlikely team of activists and innovators who hatch a bold mission to save endangered species. There will be a post-screening Q&A with Director Louis Psihoyos.
FOCUS ON: ANTHROPOCENE will study a series of films that examine humanity's dominant influence on the climate and the environment. FOCUS ON is sponsored by the Carsey-Wolf Center and the Interdisciplinary Humanities Center (IHC).
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: the Carsey-Wolf Center, the Interdisciplinary Humanities Center (IHC)
Starts: March 12, 2015 7 - 10:00pm
- Price: $5 Students / $10 Community
- Location: Pollock Theater, UCSB
- Website: http://www.carseywolf.ucsb.edu/pollock
