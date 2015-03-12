Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 6:33 pm | A Few Clouds 72º

 
 
 
 

FOCUS ON: ANTHROPOCENE - RACING EXTINCTION

March 12, 2015 from 7 - 10:00pm

FOCUS ON: ANTHROPOCENE - RACING EXTINCTION shows an unlikely team of activists and innovators who hatch a bold mission to save endangered species. There will be a post-screening Q&A with Director Louis Psihoyos. 

FOCUS ON: ANTHROPOCENE will study a series of films that examine humanity's dominant influence on the climate and the environment. FOCUS ON is sponsored by the Carsey-Wolf Center and the Interdisciplinary Humanities Center (IHC).

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: the Carsey-Wolf Center, the Interdisciplinary Humanities Center (IHC)
  • Price: $5 Students / $10 Community
  • Location: Pollock Theater, UCSB
  • Website: http://www.carseywolf.ucsb.edu/pollock
