Calendar » FOCUS ON: ANTHROPOCENE - RACING EXTINCTION

March 12, 2015 from 7 - 10:00pm

FOCUS ON: ANTHROPOCENE - RACING EXTINCTION shows an unlikely team of activists and innovators who hatch a bold mission to save endangered species. There will be a post-screening Q&A with Director Louis Psihoyos.

FOCUS ON: ANTHROPOCENE will study a series of films that examine humanity's dominant influence on the climate and the environment. FOCUS ON is sponsored by the Carsey-Wolf Center and the Interdisciplinary Humanities Center (IHC).