FOCUS ON: ANTHROPOCENE - WATERMARK

January 15, 2015 from 7:00pm - 9：30pm

FOCUS ON: ANTHROPOCENE - WATERMARK is a documentary that brings together diverse stories from around the globe and explores our relationship with water and how it shapes humanity. There will be a post-screening Q&A with Associate Professor of Anthropology Casey Walsh.

FOCUS ON: ANTHROPOCENE will study a series of films that examine humanity's dominant influence on the climate and the environment. FOCUS ON is sponsored by the Carsey-Wolf Center and the Interdisciplinary Humanities Center (IHC).