FOCUS ON: ANTHROPOCENE - WATERMARK
FOCUS ON: ANTHROPOCENE - WATERMARK is a documentary that brings together diverse stories from around the globe and explores our relationship with water and how it shapes humanity. There will be a post-screening Q&A with Associate Professor of Anthropology Casey Walsh.
FOCUS ON: ANTHROPOCENE will study a series of films that examine humanity's dominant influence on the climate and the environment. FOCUS ON is sponsored by the Carsey-Wolf Center and the Interdisciplinary Humanities Center (IHC).
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Carsey-Wolf Center, the Interdisciplinary Humanities Center (IHC)
- Starts: January 15, 2015 7:00pm - 9：30pm
- Price: $5 Students / $10 Community
- Location: Pollock Theater, UCSB
- Website: http://www.carseywolf.ucsb.edu/pollock
- Sponsors: Carsey-Wolf Center, the Interdisciplinary Humanities Center (IHC)