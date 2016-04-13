Friday, June 29 , 2018, 4:27 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Focus on: Humanities and The Brain - Concussion

April 13, 2016 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

Forensic pathologist Dr. Bennet Omalu (Will Smith) discovers neurological deterioration similar to Alzheimer’s disease during an autopsy on a former NFL football player. As other athletes face the same diagnosis, the crusading doctor embarks on a mission to raise public awareness about the dangers of football-related head trauma.

The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Dr. David A. Hovda, Director of the UCLA Brain Injury Research Center. It will be moderated by Susan Derwin, IHC Director.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: April 13, 2016 7:00pm - 10:00pm
  • Price: Free with reservation
  • Location: Pollock Theater, UCSB
  • Website: http://tinyurl.com/jqpnr8d
 
 
 