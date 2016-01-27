Calendar » FOCUS ON: HUMANITIES AND THE BRAIN - STILL ALICE

January 27, 2016 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

Dr. Alice Howland (Julianne Moore) is a renowned linguistics professor at Columbia University. When words begin to escape her and she starts becoming lost on her daily jogs, Alice must come face-to-face with a devastating diagnosis: early-onset Alzheimer's disease. As the once-vibrant woman struggles to hang on to her sense of self for as long as possible, Alice's three grown children must watch helplessly as their mother disappears more and more with each passing day.

Julianne Moore won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in the film.

The screening will be followed by a panel discussion with Donna Beal (MPH, MCHES, Vice President of Program Services and Advocacy, Alzheimer’s Association California Central Chapter), Patricia Cline Cohen (History, UCSB), Kenneth Kosik (Neuroscience Research Institute, UCSB), Gwen Morse (Ph.D., R.N.), and will be moderated by UCSB Feminist Studies Professor Laury Oaks.