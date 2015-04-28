Calendar » FOCUS ON: SOCIAL ISSUES IN MODERN CINEMA - HIP-HOP: BEYOND BEATS & RHYMES

April 28, 2015 from 7 pm - 10 pm

Hip-Hop: Beyond Beats & Rhymes provides a riveting examination of manhood, sexism, and homophobia in hip-hop culture. Director Byron Hurt, former college quarterback and gender violence prevention educator, pays tribute to hip-hop while challenging the rap music industry to take responsibility for glamorizing destructive stereotypes of manhood. The documentary features revealing interviews about masculinity and sexism with rappers such as Mos Def, Chuck D, and Busta Rhymes, hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons, and cultural commentators such as Michael Eric Dyson and Beverly Guy-Shetfall. Acclaimed for its fearless engagement with issues of race, gender violence, and the corporate exploitation of youth culture.

The screening will be followed by a Q&A with guests Director/Activist Byron Hurt and Chuck D, as well as a reception in the Michael Douglas Lobby. Tickets are free, but should be reserved at the link listed.

FOCUS ON is presented by the Carsey-Wolf Center. This event is co-sponsored by UCSB Department of Black Studies, and Sol Sisters Rising.