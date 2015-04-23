Calendar » FOCUS ON: SOCIAL ISSUES IN MODERN CINEMA - MATT SHEPARD IS A FRIEND OF MINE

April 23, 2015 from 7 pm - 10 pm

Matt Shepard is a Friend of Mine is a powerful feature documentary about Matthew Shepard, A University of Wyoming student who was brutally beaten, tied to a fence, and left to die because he was gay. Michele Josue, a close friend of Matt's, revisits the shocking case as Matt's brief life is remembered in this searing, poignant, and multi-layered biographical and sociological portrait. The notion of forgiveness--embodied in the moving and courageous final act of Matt's parents--takes on truly heroic proportions.

The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Director Michele Josue.

FOCUS ON is presented by the Carsey-Wolf Center.