Focus On: The Anthropocene-Journey of the Universe

February 19, 2015 from 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

FOCUS ON: THE ANTHROPOCENE - JOURNEY OF THE UNIVERSE tells an epic story of cosmic, Earth and human transformation from The Big Bang to today. Author Mary Evelyn Tucker will be joining us for a post-screening Q&A.

Series Pass: Students - $15, Community - $24

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Carsey-Wolf Center
  • Starts: February 19, 2015 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
  • Price: Individual Tickets: Students - $5, Community - $10
  • Location: Pollock Theater, UCSB
  • Website: http://www.carseywolf.ucsb.edu/pollock
  • Sponsors: Carsey-Wolf Center
 
 
 