Focus On: The Anthropocene-Racing Extinction
February 12, 2015 from 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
FOCUS ON: THE ANTHROPOCENE - RACING EXTINCTION shows an unlikely team of activists and innovators who hatch a bold mission to save endangered species. Director Louis Psihoyos and Co-Producer Gina Papabeis will join us for a post-screening Q&A.
Series Pass: Students - $15, Community - $24
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Carsey-Wolf Center
- Starts: February 12, 2015 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
- Price: Individual Tickets: Students - $5, Community - $10
- Location: Pollock Theater, UCSB
- Website: http://www.carseywolf.ucsb.edu/pollock
- Sponsors: Carsey-Wolf Center