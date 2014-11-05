Calendar » FOCUS ON: THE EDITOR - GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY

November 5, 2014 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

FOCUS ON: THE EDITOR

Editing is an art and the central process of post-production. Join us for this series featuring three of today’s most dynamic film and television editors as they discuss their craft.

FOCUS ON is sponsored by The Carsey-Wolf Center and the UCSB department of Film and Media Studies.

FOCUS ON: THE EDITOR presents Guardians of the Galaxy and a post-screening Q&A with editor Fred Raskin. A free reception to follow.

Synopsis: A group of space criminals must work together to stop a fanatic from destroying the galaxy.

Filmmaker Description: In addition to his work on Guardians of the Galaxy, Fred Raskin has edited three films in the Fast and the Furious franchise as well as Django Unchained and Kill Bill Vol. 1 & 2.