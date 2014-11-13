Calendar » FOCUS ON: THE EDITOR - HOUSE OF CARDS

November 13, 2014 from 7:00pm

FOCUS ON: THE EDITOR - HOUSE OF CARDS

FOCUS ON: THE EDITOR presents House of Cards and a post-screening Q&A with editor Byron Smith, who was a 2014 Emmy Nominee for Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series. We will be screening his Emmy-nominated episode, which was the 2nd season premiere. A free reception to follow.

Synopsis: Betrayed by the White House, Congressman Francis Underwood (Kevin Spacey) embarks on a ruthless rise to power. Blackmail, seduction and ambition are his weapons.

Filmmaker Description: In addition to his work on House of Cards, Byron Smith has edited for the following TV series The Big C, Big Love, and Nip/Tuck. He also edited the feature film Running with Scissors.