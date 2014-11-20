Calendar » FOCUS ON: THE EDITOR - NEIGHBORS

November 20, 2014 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

FOCUS ON: THE EDITOR - NEIGHBORS

FOCUS ON: THE EDITOR presents Neighbors and a post-screening Q&A with editor Zene Baker. A free reception to follow.

Synopsis: A couple (Seth Rogen & Rose Byrne) with a newborn baby face unexpected difficulties after they are forced to live next to a fraternity house.

Filmmaker Description: In addition to his work on Neighbors, Zene Baker has edited; This is the End, 50/50 and Seeking a Friend for the End of the World.