Folded Hills Pope Challenge

May 6, 2018 from 2:00 PM - 7:30 PM

The 2018 Polo Season kicks off on Sunday, May 6. The Sunday Polo main match check in time is 2:30 pm at the Engel & Völkers Polo Stadium, with the Pony Parade, followed by the singing of the National Anthem, team introductions and then the ball throw in at 3:00 pm. Sunday Polo is open to the public and General Admission tickets start at $12, with a variety of seating options including Grandstand Seating as well as Luxury Cabanas. Purchase tickets in advance online at SBPolo.com/Tickets. The Club is introducing a change to the parking system for this season. Members and their guests will still receive complementary valet parking through Blue Star Parking. Members of the public attending the Sunday afternoon match will enter and park on Field 1. Keep your Sunday funday rolling at the After-Party, beginning immediately following the match. The after-party will take place in the main clubhouse, as well as on the field, where guests can dance the night away and enjoy drinks for purchase at the bar. The after-party on the season opening weekend of May 6 will be a special event, with a party in the Club’s Ocean Tent presented by Folded Hills and will feature DJ Erik Lohr. For more information, visit SBPolo.com.