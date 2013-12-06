Calendar » Folk and Tribal Arts Marketplace

December 6, 2013 from 10:00am - 7:00pm

ATTENTION: Collectors, Treasure Seekers, and Holiday Shoppers! The annual Folk & Tribal Arts Marketplace, the largest folk art show in Southern California, returns to Santa Barbara with nearly 30 vendors representing more than 50 countries, and featuring an amazing selection of baskets, décor, ethnographic art, furniture, jewelry, pottery, rugs, sculpture, and more. Whether you are shopping for a gift or adding to your collection or “just because,” you can shop around the world for the truly unique whimsical, practical, and exotic treasures. And while at the Museum, enjoy tantalizing cuisine at the Tribal Arts Café , stroll through the Museum’s picturesque grounds, and then continue shopping around the world.

Admission and parking are FREE. Proceeds benefit the Museum’s exhibits and educational programs.