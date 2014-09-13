Calendar » Folk Art International Pop-Up Shop

September 13, 2014 from 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Jewelry artist Patty Nulph creates contemporary sterling silver designs using freshwater pearls and semi-precious gemstones as well as limited edition hand-knotted necklaces. She began by importing and selling one-of-a-kind jewelry, beads, and textiles. Twice a year, Patty debuts a fresh exciting collection, each inspiring new "Accessories For Life."



