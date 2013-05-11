Calendar » Folk Fest escapes to Ojai

May 11, 2013 from 8:00pm

The New L.A. Folk Festival has planned a weekend escape to Ojai, bringing great music and people together from all over Southern California. Musical guests include The Good Luck Thrift Store Outfit, Restavrant, Bloody Death Skull, & Ocha La Rocha. Come for the night show, camp or stay at one of Ojai's many great hotels, then return to the Deer Lodge for Sunday brunch & more music. More details can be found at http://lafolkfest.com.