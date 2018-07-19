Friday, July 20 , 2018, 1:12 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Folk Orchestra of SB at Telegraph Brewery

July 19, 2018 from 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Join us Thursdays nights at Telegraph Brewery to enjoy the beautiful music of the Santa Barbara Folk Orchestra! Grab a delicious craft Beer (maybe one for a local musician as well ;D ) and enjoy the music.

 

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Telegraph Brewing, Folk Orchestra of SB
  • Starts: July 19, 2018 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
  • Price: 0
  • Location: 418 N Salsipuedes St, Santa Barbara, California 93103
  • Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/197085227810136/
  • Sponsors: Telegraph Brewing, Folk Orchestra of SB
 
 
 