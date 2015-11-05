Calendar » Folk & Tribal Arts Marketplace

November 5, 2015 from 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

The largest folk art show in Southern California returns to Santa Barbara for its 30th year. Treasure seekers will be able to find a fantastic selection of baskets, décor, ethnographic art, furniture, jewelry, pottery, rugs, sculpture, and more. Whether you are shopping for a gift or adding to your collection, you can shop around the world for the truly unique, and exotic treasures. FREE Admission and parking.

Proceeds from the Folk & Tribal Arts Marketplace support the exhibits and science education programs at the Museum. (i) [email protected] or 805-682-4711 ext. 123.