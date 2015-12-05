Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 2:40 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Folk & Tribal Arts Marketplace

December 5, 2015 from 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

The largest folk art show in Southern California returns to Santa Barbara for its 30th year. Treasure seekers will be able to find a fantastic selection of baskets, décor, ethnographic art, furniture, jewelry, pottery, rugs, sculpture, and more. Whether you are shopping for a gift or adding to your collection, you can shop around the world for the truly unique, and exotic treasures. FREE Admission and parking.

Proceeds from the Folk & Tribal Arts Marketplace support the exhibits and science education programs at the Museum. (i) [email protected] or 805-682-4711 ext. 123.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: sbnature2
  • Starts: December 5, 2015 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta Del Sol Santa Barbara,CA 93105
  • Website: https://www.sbnature.org/about/497.html
 
 
 