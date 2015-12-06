Folk & Tribal Arts Marketplace
The largest folk art show in Southern California returns to Santa Barbara for its 30th year. Treasure seekers will be able to find a fantastic selection of baskets, décor, ethnographic art, furniture, jewelry, pottery, rugs, sculpture, and more. Whether you are shopping for a gift or adding to your collection, you can shop around the world for the truly unique, and exotic treasures. FREE Admission and parking.
Proceeds from the Folk & Tribal Arts Marketplace support the exhibits and science education programs at the Museum. (i) [email protected] or 805-682-4711 ext. 123.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: sbnature2
- Starts: December 6, 2015 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Price: Free
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta Del Sol Santa Barbara,CA 93105
- Website: https://www.sbnature.org/about/497.html