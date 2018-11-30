Calendar » Folk & Tribal Arts Marketplace

November 30, 2018 from 10:00am - 6:00pm

Shop the world passport-free! The Folk & Tribal Arts Marketplace is back and better than ever. The savviest treasure-seekers find unique, authentic gifts for everyone on their list, no matter their budget. Carefully selected vendors from around the world with imported jewelry, textiles, baskets, pottery, art, and décor take over the Museum’s transformed exhibit halls for a three-day international Marketplace. Be generous to your loved ones while supporting international artisans and the local community: 25% of the proceeds benefit Museum exhibits and education programs. Free admission and parking.

Tribal Arts Hours:

Friday, November 30, 10:00 AM–6:00 PM

Saturday, December 1, 10:00 AM–5:00 PM

Sunday, December 2, 10:00 AM–5:00 PM