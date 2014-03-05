Food Allergy Symposium
Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) cordially invites the Santa Barbara food allergy community to attend an evening of education and support
Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2014
Check In and Registration: 6:00 - 6:30pm Program: 6:30 - 8:00pm
Location: Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 East Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93102
Speakers:
• Vincent C. Tubiolo, M.D., Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Specialist
• Bette Levy Alkazian, M.A., LMFT
This mini-symposium is open to anyone and everyone who wants to learn more about managing food allergies.
Please RSVP to Silvia Ramirez: [email protected] 424.603.3608
Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE)
5855 Green Valley Circle, Ste 214, Culver City, CA 90230
www.foodallergy.org
