Food Allergy Symposium

March 5, 2014 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Santa Barbara Food Allergy Mini-Symposium



Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) cordially invites the Santa Barbara food allergy community to attend an evening of education and support

Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2014

Check In and Registration: 6:00 - 6:30pm Program: 6:30 - 8:00pm

Location: Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 East Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93102

Speakers:

• Vincent C. Tubiolo, M.D., Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Specialist

• Bette Levy Alkazian, M.A., LMFT



This mini-symposium is open to anyone and everyone who wants to learn more about managing food allergies.

Please RSVP to Silvia Ramirez: [email protected] 424.603.3608

Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE)

5855 Green Valley Circle, Ste 214, Culver City, CA 90230

www.foodallergy.org