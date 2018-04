Calendar » Food Allergy Walk

May 3, 2014 from 9:00am - 12:00pm

FARE Santa Barbara Walk for Food Allergy

Walk and raise money to help find a cure for the 15 million Americans with life threatening food allergies!

Saturday, May 3, 2014

Chase Palm Park, 236 E. Cabrillo Blvd, Santa Barbara CA

www.foodallergywalk.org/santabarbara



For More Information Contact:

Silvia Ramirez

Regional Development Manager

424-603-3608| [email protected]