Calendar » Food As Medicine: What Do I Eat Now??!!

October 25, 2016 from 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

All food is not created equal. Eaten in the proper way, many foods and herbs are even capable of changing your body’s chemistry. At this Lunch and Learn, nutritional specialist Kathelee Banister will discuss the nature of the foods we put in our body and how we can use them to heal. She’ll help you make sense of the latest food crazes, reveal specific foods that will cleanse the body to increase weight loss, and share simple techniques that turn food into a tool for feeling healthier, more energetic, and more clear of mind.



Members: Free

Non-Members: $10