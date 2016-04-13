Calendar » Food Chains

April 13, 2016 from 6pm - 7:30pm

There is more interest in food than there is in the hands that pick it. Farmworkers, the foundation of our fresh food industry, are routinely abused and robbed of wages. In extreme cases, they are beaten, sexually harassed or even enslaved – all within the borders of the U.S. In this exposé, an intrepid group of Florida farmworkers battles to defeat the $4 trillion global supermarket industry through their Fair Food program, which partners with growers and retailers to improve working conditions for farm laborers. (85 min, English, 2014)

Watch the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lqZLrXVAde4