“Food Confessions”
September 22, 2012 from 2:00pm
Start with a mild culinary fixation, add a comic writer, a gifted director, and stir briefly with five talented actors. Simmer until the consistency is just right and you’ll have "Food Confessions"…a tasty comedy with a large helping of food, a dash of family, and a whole lot of crazy! This saucy new play exposes the unglazed truth about our own appetites, and the appetites of the ones we love.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Presented by Lobero Live and Rod Lathim
- Starts: September 22, 2012 2:00pm
- Price: Section A tickets are $40, Section B tickets are $30, and Supper Club tickets are $50. Part of the Series of Wits.
- Location: Lobero Theatre
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/food-confessions/
