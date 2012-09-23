Calendar » “Food Confessions”

September 23, 2012 from 2:00pm

Start with a mild culinary fixation, add a comic writer, a gifted director, and stir briefly with five talented actors. Simmer until the consistency is just right and you’ll have "Food Confessions"…a tasty comedy with a large helping of food, a dash of family, and a whole lot of crazy! This saucy new play exposes the unglazed truth about our own appetites, and the appetites of the ones we love.