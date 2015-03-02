Calendar » Food Fight to End Summer Hunger

March 2, 2015 from 12:00 AM - 12:00 AM

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is set to launch its month-long Food Fight 2015 challenge for organizations in north Santa Barbara County, beginning Monday, March 2, 2015. The competitive yet friendly challenge asks local businesses of all sizes to help ensure low-income children receive nutritious lunches this summer.

Sign-up and create your own unique fundraising page on the Foodbank website.