Food for Thought

January 6, 2019 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm
The Neal Taylor Nature Center’s Food for Thought 2019 series is proud to host Jim Rice on Sunday, January 6th from 2 pm- 4 pm.  Jim Rice is the co-founder of the Lompoc Valley Beekeepers Association and a UCCE certified master gardener.  Jim’s presentation will cover the origin of the honey bee, beehive social structure, how to become a beekeeper and a discussion on challenges in modern beekeeping. Comb honey will be available for tasting.

 

  • Organizer/Sponsor: nealtaylornaturecenter
  • Starts: January 6, 2019 2:00pm - 4:00pm
  • Price: Lecture is Free with $10.00 Park Admission per vehicle
  • Location: Neal Taylor Nature Center
  • Website: https://www.clnaturecenter.org
 
 
 