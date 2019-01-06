Calendar » Food for Thought

January 6, 2019 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm

The Neal Taylor Nature Center’s Food for Thought 2019 series is proud to host Jim Rice on Sunday, January 6th from 2 pm- 4 pm. Jim Rice is the co-founder of the Lompoc Valley Beekeepers Association and a UCCE certified master gardener. Jim’s presentation will cover the origin of the honey bee, beehive social structure, how to become a beekeeper and a discussion on challenges in modern beekeeping. Comb honey will be available for tasting.