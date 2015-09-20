Calendar » Food For Thought Lecture Series

September 20, 2015 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm

Timely lecture on the “Impact of Droughts on Local Water Supplies and Water Conservation Measures”. Guest speakers are Madeline Ward (Acting Water Conservation Coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara) and Tyrone LaFay (Water Conservation Specialist for the Santa Barbara County Water Agency).

There will be a meet and greet from 2–3pm with the speakers.

Refreshments will be served. The talk is free with the price of park admission - $10.00 per vehicle.

