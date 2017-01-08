Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 11:53 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Food for Thought Lecture Series

January 8, 2017 from 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

The Neal Taylor Nature Center at Cachuma Lake, a non-profit organization will be hosting a lecture called “Birding and Meteorology” on Sunday, January 8, 2017 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Cachuma Lake.  Presented by Sarah Toner, President of the Bird Club at Cornell University.

Learn how meteorological science can be used to understand & predict bird movements.  Birdwatcher of all levels can use this information to find the best times & places to go birding & understand more about the lives of birds they see.

Lecture from 2 – 3 PM with a meet and greet to follow.  Refreshments will be served.

The lecture is free.  Donations will be accepted.

There is a $10.00 per vehicle fee to enter the park.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Neal Taylor Nature Center at Cachuma Lake
  • Starts: January 8, 2017 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
  • Price: Lecture is free. There is a $10.00 per vehicle fee to enter the park.
  • Location: Neal Taylor Nature Center at Cachuma Lake, 2265 HWY 154, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
  • Website: http://www.clnaturecenter.org/
  • Sponsors: Neal Taylor Nature Center at Cachuma Lake
 
 
 