Calendar » Food for Thought Lecture Series

January 8, 2017 from 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

The Neal Taylor Nature Center at Cachuma Lake, a non-profit organization will be hosting a lecture called “Birding and Meteorology” on Sunday, January 8, 2017 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Cachuma Lake. Presented by Sarah Toner, President of the Bird Club at Cornell University.

Learn how meteorological science can be used to understand & predict bird movements. Birdwatcher of all levels can use this information to find the best times & places to go birding & understand more about the lives of birds they see.

Lecture from 2 – 3 PM with a meet and greet to follow. Refreshments will be served.

The lecture is free. Donations will be accepted.

There is a $10.00 per vehicle fee to enter the park.