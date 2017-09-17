Calendar » Food for Thought Lecture Series

September 17, 2017 from 2:00pm - 3:00pm

Advancements in Equine Veterinary Surgery & Regenerative Medicine

Presented by: Troy Herthel, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine

Dr.Herthel’s presentation will provide background into the common ailments and injuries seen in their equine patients at Alamo Pintado Equine Medical Center He will delve into the recent advancements in medical therapy, imaging, and surgical treatment of these conditions, while also highlighting the exciting field of regenerative medicine.

The talk is free and will be held at the Neal Taylor Nature Center at Cachuma Lake

For more information please email: [email protected] or call 805-693-0691