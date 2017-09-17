Food for Thought Lecture Series
Advancements in Equine Veterinary Surgery & Regenerative Medicine
Presented by: Troy Herthel, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine
Dr.Herthel’s presentation will provide background into the common ailments and injuries seen in their equine patients at Alamo Pintado Equine Medical Center He will delve into the recent advancements in medical therapy, imaging, and surgical treatment of these conditions, while also highlighting the exciting field of regenerative medicine.
The talk is free and will be held at the Neal Taylor Nature Center at Cachuma Lake
For more information please email: [email protected] or call 805-693-0691
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Neal Taylor Nature Center
- Starts: September 17, 2017 2:00pm - 3:00pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: Neal Taylor Nature Center
- Website: http://www.CLnatureCenter.org
