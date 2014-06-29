Calendar » Food For Thought Lecture Series at Neal Taylor Nature Center

June 29, 2014 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm

“Steelhead of the Santa Ynez Watershed” with Tim Robinson Ph.D. – Fisheries Division Manager with the Cachuma Operation and Maintenance Board. There will be a meet and greet from 2-3pm with the speaker. Refreshments will be served. The lecture will be held at the Neal Taylor Nature Center at Cachuma Lake. The talk is free with the price of park admission - $10 per vehicle. For more information please email: [email protected]