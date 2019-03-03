Calendar » Food for Thought Series: Saving the Planet’s Vultures

March 3, 2019 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm

Guest speaker Dr. Estelle Sandhaus, Director of Conservation and Science, Santa Barbara Zoo will be presenting a lecture on Saving the Planet's Vultures. The Central Coast is home to the California condor, an iconic vulture that has been pulled back from the brink of extinction through intensive management efforts. Learn more about vultures in crisis across the globe and the measures being taken in the race to save them.